Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Learn How to Paint Puffins, Barton Grange, Brock, Tuesday, January 15

Aimed at both beginners and more experienced artists, this is an opportunity to learn how to paint these lovely birds. Working with acrylics, you will build a realistic painting following step-by-step tuition. The workshop costs £22. To book and for a materials list head to www.bartongrange.co.uk.

Classic Album Night 5, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Thursday, January 17

This is your chance to experience a different classic vinyl LP every month through a high-end audio system provided by Richer Sounds. Hear them as they are meant to be heard, with equipment from some of the world’s leading manufacturers. Predictable maybe, but it had to happen sometime - this month is the turn of ‘Dark Side of the Moon’. Entry is free and the evening starts at 8pm. There’s more information online at www.newcontinental.net.

Clitheroe Comedy Club, The Grand, Clitheroe, Friday, January 18

Catch Clitheroe’s original and best comedy night! Clitheroe Comedy Club brings you another line-up of four top comedy acts performing cutting edge stand-up.This month there’s Geoff Norcott (pictured), The Kagools, Rob Deering and MC Tony Vino. Book online at www.thegrandvenue.co.uk.

Ribble 100, 1919- 2019, Flag Market, Preston, Saturday, January 19

To launch a special exhibition at the Harris Museum, Ribble Enthusiasts’ Club and the Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust will have vintage Ribble buses on display on the Flag Market. The event will also see the debut of Crankshaft Brewery’s commemorative Ribble 100 beer. See www.harrismuseum.org.uk.

Guided Walks and Talks, Winckley Square, Preston, Sunday, January 20

Would you like to learn more about your local heritage? Why not join the Friends of Winckley Square for a guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian Square? You’ll see some splendid examples of period architecture and hear about lives of some of the square’s former residents. Everyone is welcome but booking is required, email Louise.mor@groundwork.org.uk, call 07849 069577 or book online at www.eventbrite.co.uk. The tours are wheelchair accessible and begin in the centre of the gardens at 2pm. Walks are free, donations welcome.