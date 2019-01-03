Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Withnail & I, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Tuesday, January 8

‘Comedy Genius’ is the latest of the British Film Institute’s themed UK-wide film seasons and They Eat Culture have been hand-picked to deliver the goofy goods on our home turf. Next Tuesday, Brit classic Withnail & I kicks off the season at The Conti. For more details and to book, see www.eventbrite.com.

Guided Walks and Talks, Winckley Square, Preston, Wednesday, January 9

Would you like to learn more about your local heritage? Why not join the Friends of Winckley Square for a guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian Square? You’ll see some splendid examples of period architecture including suffragette Edith Rigby’s home. Everyone is welcome but booking is required, email Louise.mor@groundwork.org.uk, call 07849 069577 or book online at www.eventbrite.co.uk. The tours are wheelchair accessible and begin in the centre of the gardens at 2pm. Guided walks are completely free but donations are welcome.

Public Stargazing, Alston Observatory, Alston Lane, Longridge, Wednesday, January 9

The University of Central Lancashire’s Jeremiah Horrocks Institute is offering a series of free public stargazing nights at their Alston Observatory over the winter months. This event will include telescopes, planetarium shows, short talks, and the opportunity to ask questions. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Creative Writing, Ingol Library, Tag Lane, Thursday, January 10

If you’ve resolved to take up a new hobby this year, why not have a go at writing? With this Creative Writing course you will learn how to develop your writing in an original style, plus the principles of writing fiction, poetry, autobiography, monologues and short play scripts, including character development. Free to all adults over 19, the six week course runs each Thursday from January 10 until February 14. Booking is required via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Jack and the Beanstalk, The Atkinson, Southport, from Thursday, January 10

The NODA award winning All Souls Dramatic Club are back with their modern family pantomime. Join them for an action packed family adventure filled with toe-tapping tunes, spellbinding singing and all your favourite pantomime people. See www.theatkinson.co.uk for more.