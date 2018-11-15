Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Jake Bugg, Parr Hall, Warrington, Monday, November 19

The super-talented Jake Bugg is hitting the road for a string of acoustic headline shows. These stripped-back performances offer fans a rare opportunity to experience this unique talent in his purest form, in an intense but intimate live setting. Tickets start at £22.50 at parrhall.culturewarrington.org.

Book Signing Event, Sir Tom Finney Pub, Penwortham, Tuesday, November 20

129 years ago saw the inaugural season of the Football League, at the end of which one team emerged as clear winners - Preston North End.

This feat and the manner in which they achieved it earned them the epithet of The Invincibles, the subject of this

recently published graphic novel written by Michael Barrett. You can meet Michael who will be signing copies of his book at the Sir Tom Finney pub, Penwortham, next Tuesday between 1-3pm.

The Madness of George III, VUE, Preston, Tuesday, November 20

Multi-award-winning drama, The Madness of George III is the National Theatre’s first ever live broadcast from Nottingham Playhouse. This epic play about the King’s increasingly erratic behaviour was written by one of Britain’s best-loved playwrights Alan Bennett. Book your tickets at www.myvue.com.

A History of Your Local University Open Day, Livesey House, 6 Heatley Street, Preston, Saturday, November 24

This public exhibition will showcase some of UCLan’s rich history, many rarely seen artefacts, images and show reels from the archives. Modern British history historian and researcher Dr Keith Vernon, who has recently launched his book ‘A History of the University of Central Lancashire’, will also be there plus archivists who have put this special collection together to mark this celebratory year will be on hand. There’s no need to register, just drop in 11am-3pm. Light refreshments will be available.

ComedySportz, Chorley Little Theatre, Saturday, November 24

Two teams battle it out for your laughs with quick-witted gags, games, sketches and songs inspired by your suggestions. There’s a referee to ensure a good clean match – it’s a family friendly show after all – with penalties for bad behaviour and bad jokes. Who wins? You decide! See www.chorleylittletheatre.com.