Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Beauty of Indigenous Power, PR1 Gallery, Preston, from Monday, October 29

The passing down of heritage through generations is a challenge that indigenous peoples across the world have faced. The Shung Ye Museum in Taipei has hosted poster design competitions to address this. See the award winning pieces out of the original entries. Call 01772 894511 for details.

Ghost Tours, Hoghton Tower, Monday, October 29

Ascend the long drive of reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain where they will be waiting for you....ready to serve you a two course meal! Silent torchbearers take you on the ghost tour through the darkened halls of the Tower where you will encounter spectres from the past and you will be told about the ghostly happenings from across the centuries. Venture, if you dare, through the underground passages where footsteps from another time may echo alongside your own. Tickets are priced at £32 per person including meal. Book online at www.hoghtontower.co.uk.

Spooky Walk, Cuerden Valley Park, Tuesday, October 30

If you dare … bring your torches for a family walk around Cuerden Valley Park, meeting ghosts and ghouls along the way. Aimed at children 5 - 11 years, from 6pm. £5per child, accompanying adults free. Refreshments available from Cuerden View Café. Booking essential at buytickets.at/CuerdenValley.

Extraordinary Women Walk, Winckley Square, Preston, Wednesday, Oct 31

Over the last year The Friends of Winckley Square have been running regular guided walks. Now for the first time they are offering walks which focus on the extraordinary Women of Winckley Square - including resident and suffragette Edith Rigby (pictured). Starting at 2pm from the centre of the gardens, walks are free but donations are welcome. Booking is required via www.eventbrite.co.uk or email louise.mor@groundwork.org.uk.

Bongo’s Bingo, Guild Hall, Preston, Wednesday, October 31

Bongo’s Bingo is back this Halloween with a spooktacular special show featuring more fake blood, fangs, face masks and fancy costumes than your average pumpkin-infused celebration. It’s the chance for everyone to let loose and party under a full moon. See www.bongosbingo.co.uk for more details.