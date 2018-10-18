Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad), The Dukes, Lancaster, Tuesday, October 23 and Wednesday, October 24

A joyful, buoyant, gleeful, slightly silly, sugar-coated, unrelenting and completely super happy musical! Except for the bits about depression. Book online and find full details at see www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Half Term Fun, Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library, Preston, from Tuesday, October 23

Head to the Harris next week for plenty to keep the kids busy. It all starts on Tuesday when artist Kate Egglestone-Wirtz will help you make your own badge inspired by the old Whittingham Asylum and Whittingham railway. Wednesday brings some seasonal spooky Halloween crafts while on Thursday there’s a fun and messy Clay Workshop. Then, finishing the week off on Friday, there’s the chance to get creative with pattern, print and colour with a Printing Party. For full details see www.harrismuseum.org.uk.

Ghost Tours at Hoghton Tower, from Wednesday, October 24

Ascend the long drive of reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain where they will be waiting for you. Venture, if you dare, through the underground passages where footsteps from another time may echo alongside your own. Do you see the black dog who haunts the Well House? Wrap up warm for truly ghostly evening and enjoy a two course meal at the end. Tickets are priced £32 per person via www.hoghton

tower.co.uk.

Tom Baxter, The Grand, Clitheroe, Friday, October 26

A decade since he last performed at The Grand, they are delighted to welcome him back in their 10th anniversary year. See one of the most distinguished song craftsmen of the 21st century as he unveils his latest official release, ‘The Other Side of Blue.’Book at online at www.thegrandvenue.co.uk, £15.

Dave Spikey: Juggling on a Motorbike, The Atkinson, Southport, Friday, October 26

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of his comedy career, Dave looks back on his journey from working class kid to Chief Biomedical Scientist to comedy performer and writer. Tickets cost just £16, for more details and to book, head to www.theatkinson.co.uk.