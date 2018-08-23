Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

The Wind In The Willows, Worden Park, Leyland, Monday

Every Monday until August 27, Pendle Productions are heading to Worden Park, Leyland to present some family theatre in the open air. Next week it’s the classic tale of The Wind In The Willows. This delightful musical adaptation follows Toad, Ratty, Mole and Badger in their entrancing tale of life on the River Bank and in the Wild Wood. Packed to the brim with comedy, music and fun, this performance will have you wanting to see more. Don’t forget your picnic and blanket! Tickets are £7.50 or £15 for a family of three from www.summertheatretickets.co.uk.

Family Fun Day, The Shireburn Arms, Hurst Green, nr Clitheroe, Monday

Take the family for a fabulous fun day and tasty barbecue. There will be games on the lawn, a treasure hunt for the little ones plus activities and, of course, all your barbecue favourites and sweet treats too. Join in the fun from noon. Head online to www.shireburnarmshotel.co.uk for more details.

scRibble, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Tuesday

scRibble is a friendly, welcoming Preston-based amateur writers’ group that is always open to new faces - and voices. Meeting beside the Ribble in the friendly environs of Preston’s best arts pub you can share your ‘scribbles’ - poems, short stories, flash fiction, daft limerick or fantastic new kids’ stories. Everyone’s work will get an enthusiastic reception. Starting at 7.30pm, entry is free. You can find more information at www.newcontinental.net.

Photo Swap, Harris Museum, Preston, Wednesday

This is a unique chance to exchange your printed photographs with other photographers. Everyone is welcome to take part in the free session from beginners to established photographers. All you need to do is bring your work as either a photo postcard or a 6x4 photo print. See www.harrismuseum.org.uk for more details

Hamilton Loomis, The Atkinson, Southport, Friday

Born and raised in Galveston, Texas, Loomis is the son of musician parents who listened to blues, rock and soul. Music ran in his veins and, with instruments readily available around the house, he honed his talent and performed regularly as part of his family’s doo-wop group. Book via www.theatkinson.co.uk.