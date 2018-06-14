Take 5 Things You Must Do Next Week

Children’s Reading Festival, Blackburn, from Wednesday

Howl With Laughter, Parr Hall, Warrington, Tuesday, June 19

Get ready to Howl with Laughter as some of the nation’s best-loved comedians swing into town in aid of the Warrington Wolves Foundation.

Featuring a stellar line-up that includes The Last Leg star Adam Hills and Liverpudlian legend John Bishop, this laugh-out-loud show is guaranteed to have you rolling in the aisles. Also topping the bill is Phoenix Nights actor Justin Moorhouse, Mick Ferry and Rachel Fairburn, with more special guests to be announced at a later date. Book online at www.pyramidparrhall.com, or call 01925 442345, prices start at £25.

Ladies’ Night, St Catherine’s Park, Lostock Hall, Wednesday, June 20

Get the girls together for a night of pampering, fashion and beauty in the name of a great cause. Raising funds for St Catherine’s Hospice, the event, supported by Clarins, will feature a fashion show, beauty and makeup demonstrations, stalls, live music, a bar and more. Tickets are £15, call 01772 629171.

Children’s Reading Festival, Blackburn, from Wednesday, June 20

The first Children’s Reading Festival to be held in Blackburn will run from Wednesday to Saturday in and around the magnificent setting of Blackburn Cathedral and other venues around the town centre. Their mission is to give children and families from all backgrounds an equal opportunity to have access to books attending a reading/literature festival. For a full list of what’s on and where head to www.childrensreadingfestivals.com.

Tony Christie Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, Wednesday, June 20

He’s sold over 10 million records around the world and has spent over 50 years in the music industry. This is your chance to hear all the hits, including ‘Amarillo’, ‘Avenues And Alleyways’ and many more at the Lowther Pavilion Theatre this June. Tickets cost from £23.50 at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk.

Barney Farmer - Drunken Baker, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Thursday

Barney Farmer’s debut novel, Drunken Baker, was published earlier this year and he will be offering “reading and movements” from the Preston-inspired literary work at the Continental pub next week. Entry is £5 on the door, you can find more details at www.newcontinental.net or call 01772 499425.