Take 5 Things You Must Do Next Week

Art at the Inn, Inn at Whitewell, Dunsop Road, Whitewell, Tuesday, June 12, 10am-4pm

The prostate cancer charity Mancheck charity, in association with The Inn at Whitewell, are gathering professional artists together in a spectacular location for an enjoyable and relaxed day with like-minded people for a worthy cause. Admission is free for visitors, for more details head to www.artattheinn.org.

Withnail & I, Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, Tuesday, June 12, 2pm

Based on director Bruce Robinson’s life in London in the 1960s, the plot follows two unemployed young actors who live in a squalid flat in Camden Town. Holidaying in a cottage in the Lake District belonging to Withnail’s gay uncle Monty is less recuperative than expected. See www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk

Conserving The Harris for the Future, Museum of Lancashire, Tues, June 12, 5.30pm

Hosted by expert speakers, this event will introduce a series of themes for open discussion. The themes will include the historical development and evolution of the Harris, the social value and viability of heritage assets, and the complexities of enabling historic buildings to meet contemporary needs. There will also be an opportunity for members of the public to put forward their thoughts and ideas, and also to ask questions of the experts assembled. A free event organised by UCLan’s Institute of Architecture, booking is required at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Bill Bailey – Larks In Transit, Warrington Parr Hall, Wed, 13 & Thu, 14 June

Larks in Transit is a compendium of travelers’ tales and the general shenanigans of twenty years as a travelling comedian. With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill Bailey tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness. Book online at www.pyramidparrhall.com.

The Tebu Project, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Friday, June 15, 8pm

Bandleader Tagné Tebu is well known for his own compositions and collaborations with some of the North West’s jazz greats. His music is powerful and introspective blending African, Latin and Caribbean influences. Appearing alongside Tebu at The Continental next Friday are Eddy Tshepe Tshepela and Job Kayembe. Tickets cost £8 in advance or £10 on the door and you can book online at www.newcontinental.net or by calling 01772 499425.