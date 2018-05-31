Take 5 Things You Must Do Next Week

Discover The World Of Gin, The Storey, Lancaster, Friday, 7-9pm

A Love That Never Dies (12A), The Dukes, Lancaster, Monday, June 4, 6pm

A Love That Never Dies is a personal journey by bereaved parents Jane Harris and BAFTA-winning filmmaker, Jimmy Edmonds whose son died in a road accident seven years ago. The film is unique in its story telling and full of raw honesty. Tickets are priced from £3. For more information call 01524 598500.

Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival, from Wednesday, June 6

Courtney Pine, the legendary jazz artist, will be headlining the Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival, an amazing gathering of live music events running between 6 and 10 June at various venues across the city. For the full programme and to book head to the Festival’s website www.prestonjazzfest.co.uk.

Family History Fridays, Lancashire Archives, Bow Lane, Preston, Friday, June 8

Each month until the end of the year, Lancashire Archives are opening their doors for a day of family history activities.

There will be free advice and help with your family history problems from members of the Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society, Getting To Know sessions, a family history surgery and archivists on hand to help in the Searchroom. Open next Friday, 10am-5pm, this month’s talk is ‘Census records’ by Alan Crosby which takes place at 12.30pm. You can find more details online at www.lancashire.gov.uk/archives or by calling 01772 533039.

Discover The World Of Gin, The Storey, Lancaster, Friday, June 8, 7-9pm

In this fantastic tasting you’ll discover a selection of fun and flavourful gin’s from around Britain demonstrating the various different styles and flavours each gin has to offer. The tasting will include your very own DIY fruit plate to garnish each gin and it won’t just be your traditional ‘tonic water’ either. When life hands you lemons, make a gin and tonic! Tickets are £35 and you can book online at www.thelancashirewineschool.com or call 01253 301934.

Father’s Day Crafts, Brockholes Nature Reserve, Samlesbury, Saturday, June 9, 10am-4pm

Head to Brockholes next week and get creative by making an extra special present ready in time for Father’s Day. There’s no need to book and it’s just £3 per item. Children must be accompanied by an adult, car parking charges apply. See more at www.brockholes.org.