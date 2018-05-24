Take 5 Things You Must Do Next Week

Bank Holiday Fun, Samlesbury Hall, Monday 28 - Thursday 31 May from 10.30am

Betsy Bumblebee is back with a brand new tale and more family fun during the May Half term. Hear her story, make your own craft to take away and then follow Betsy’s clues to explore the hall and grounds. Suitable for age 3-11, it’s £6 perchild, adults are free. There’s more at www.samlesburyhall.co.uk.

Morgan & West, The Dukes, Lancaster, Tuesday, May 29, 2pm & 7.30pm

May is set to be a magical month at The Dukes as the Lancaster theatre welcomes time-travelling magicians, Morgan & West with two shows full of crazy capers for the young, old and everyone in-between. Tickets start at £7.20. To book call 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Juan Martin Flamenco Trio, The Grand, Clitheroe, Thursday, May 31, 7.30pm

Juan Martin, a truly awe-inspiring guitarist, composer and all-encompassing musician returns to tour the UK with great new artists, direct from Spain. Juan’s new dancer is the 19 year old star from Cádiz, Raquel Gonzalez. Her tremendous footwork and passion joined with the extraordinary singer Antonio Aparecida and the poetry and emotion of one of the world’s leading guitarists make for a performance not to be missed. Tickets cost £17.50 and you can book online at www.thegrandvenue.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01200 421599.

Beach Craft, Rossall Point Tower, Fleetwood, Friday, June 1, 11am-3pm

Take the children to the coast for some fresh air this half term and combine it with some creative fun. Rossall Point Tower are hosting a day of crafts made from driftwood and beach treasures. Each child costs £2.50. Parent/guardian must stay with child at all times. Last session 2.30pm. Call 01995 602125.

Stop. Notice. Create, Harris Museum & Art Gallery, Preston, Friday, June 1, 1-3pm

Stop to see, touch and feel the mixed media artwork in the Lubaina Himid: Hard Times exhibition. Notice the contact of your feet on the floor, any thoughts, feelings and responses to the artwork that come to mind and finally, create your own piece of mindful art to take home. Join arts organisation The Owl and the Coconut to Stop. Notice. Create. Adding a creative mindful pause to your day. See www.harrismuseum.org.uk to book.