Take 5 Things You Must Do Next Week

Fire Spinning and Juggling Workshop, The Bureau, Blackburn, Tuesday, May 22

Join Dimitri of Flame Oz for monthly Circus Skills Share Sessions at The Bureau Centre for the Arts. Juggling balls, clubs, poi, hooping and more, for beginners and beyond. No need to book, the session costs £5 per adult. Call 07845 964802 or head to www.visitlancashire.com.

Arti-Dodgers Twist, Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, Wednesday, May 23

One of Dickens’ most cherished story’s ‘Oliver Twist’ has been cleverly re-imagined in an explosion of Funk for the family. Follow the charismatic ‘Arti’ who despite his misfortune, tries hard to better his impoverished beginnings. The story is told through a thrilling fusion of Spoken word and Urban Dance. Book at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk or on 01253 794221.

Nice ‘n’ Sleazy Punk Festival 2018, Trimpell Social Club, Morecambe, from Thursday, May 24

The legendary Nice ‘n’ Sleazy Festival returns to Morecambe next Thursday for a bank holiday weekend extravaganza. There will be three stages showcasing the best in punk, ska and alternative stuf including comedy. See www.nicensleazy.info for more details and a full line-up of acts.

An Evening with Dennis Taylor, The Grand, Clitheroe, Friday, May 25

Dennis Taylor is one of the most instantly recognised faces on TV and one of snooker’s real entertainers. ‘An Evening with Dennis Taylor’ begins back in Northern Ireland , his birthplace, and takes a nostalgic look at the characters of yesteryear including Ray Reardon, John Spencer, Terry Griffiths and Bill Werbeniuk. Tickets are £15 online at www.thegrandvenue.co.uk.

Lego® Brick Animal Trail & Workshops, Martin Mere, Burscough until June 24

The amazing Giant Lego® Brick Animal Trail, the only one of its kind in the UK, has returned to WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre with three new friends including Sam the Short-eared Owl, made of 37,884 Lego® bricks! For more information, head to www.wwt.org.uk.