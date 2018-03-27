Take 5 Things You Must Do Next Week

Hear me roar!

The Lion King, Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, Tuesday, April 3

Get the kids singing and dancing along the serengeti this Easter holiday with Simba and his friends in the story that began it all. With a star studded cast and what is arguably one of the saddest film scenes ever, it’s time to see Shakespeare with lions. Book online at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk, tickets are just £5 each.

Ring the changes

Trembling Bells, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Friday, April 6

Sophocles. Dennis Potter. The painter El Greco. Not the usual collection of influences that go towards shaping an album, but then Trembling Bells are not your usual sort of band. And there’s a break-up with a girl in there somewhere too, of course. See www.newcontinental.net for more details.

Go and egg-splore

Easter Xplorer Challenge, Brockholes, until April 15

Explore Brockholes, find the Easter themed markers, complete the challenge and have fun together! Brought to you in partnership with British Orienteering, Xplorer is the perfect outdoor activity to get the whole family outside in the fresh air. Map packs are £3. There’s more information at www.brockholes.org.

Switch Brands

Russell Brand, KGH, Blackburn, Thursday, April 5

What is real? Who are we? Where did this baby come from? In RE:BIRTH, Russell Brand wrestles with these questions while unravelling the matrix of modern media, politics, sfatherhood and death. Join one of comedy’s fiercest talents as he tries to make sense of life having just made a new one. Suitable for ages 16+, tickets are £27.50 at www.kinggeorgeshall.com or on 0844 847 1664.

Give a thumbs up

Tom Thumb, Darwen Library Theatre, Thursday, April 5

Cbeebies Patrick Lynch, who has been performing Tom Thumb for more than a decade, brings this classic tale to life in a playful and fascinating show. Tom shows everybody that even though he is small, he is still mighty as he protects his brothers, finds treasure and makes sure they’ll never be hungry again.Head online to www.darwenlibrarytheatre.com to book. From £6.50.