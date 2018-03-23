Take 5 Things You Must Do Next Week

Admire some art

Atlantic Arts Fair, The Grand, Clitheroe, from Tue

Head to Clitheroe next week for the curtain-raiser for the inaugural Atlantic Art Fair delivered by Atlantic Contemporary Art (ACA). An international base of artists will be exhibiting their work at the Grand and delivering workshops for the general public. Visit www.thegrandvenue.co.uk.

Go clubbing

Mark Thomas, The Dukes, Lancaster, Wednesday

The only comedian who would consider setting up a club in a Palestinian refugee camp tells his story at The Dukes next week. Joined on stage by Faisal Abu Alhayjaa and Alaa Shehada he will reveal it’s not so simple to celebrate freedom of speech in a place with so little freedom. Book at www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Feel the joy

Transmission, The Continental, Preston, Friday

Devoted to recreating the atmosphere of a live Joy Division gig, Transmission emulate the sound of one of the most evocative and influential groups of their era. Catch them at the South Meadow Lane venue next Friday. Tickets £8 in advance via www.newcontinental.net or £10 on the door.

Relive the 80s

Icons Of The 80s, Parr Hall, Warrington, Thur

Entertainers is proud to present Go West, Nik Kershaw and special guest Cutting Crew together in concert. The 80s are back as these three legendary stars join forces for a truly incredible concert experience. With millions of albums sales and iconic hits this authentic 80s triple header is not to be missed. Tickets start at £29.50 and you can book at www.pyramidparrhall.com or on 01925 442345.

Guarantee a giggle

Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales, Lowther Pavilion, Lytham, Wed

From the best-loved books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, four terrific tales in one superb show! Under the sea, out on the farm and into the jungle, the stories are woven together with live music, puppetry and a whole host of colourful characters. Suitable for all ages, there are performances at 1.30pm and 4pm. Head to www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk for more info.