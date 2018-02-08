Superstar DJs set to play packed Blackpool Festival weekend

A jam-packed line-up of superstar DJs has been revealed for Blackpool’s latest addition to the festival scene.

Blackpool Festival brings Roger Sanchez, Paul Oakenfold, Erick Morillo and Judge Jules to the Promenade, with headline sets from Faithless and Blackpool’s own Danny Howard among the talent topping the bills.

The three-day party at Blackpool’s Tower Festival Headland on the Promenade, on Friday to Sunday, July 6 to 8, follows on from last year’s Back To The Old Pool event which was the first of its kind at the arena.

Also set to appear are Altern 8, Todd Terry, Josh Butler, Dave Pearce, Pirate Copy, Graeme Park (Hacienda), Utah Saints, Marco V, Darren Styles, Mason Maynard and Endor, across four stages with a VIP area courtesy of Hed Kandi at HQ on Talbot Square.

A spokesman said: “The fun-filled and musically jam-packed Blackpool Festival is bringing something new to Blackpool.

“The Friday and Saturday programme is designed to take you through the many different scenes and styles of dance music from over the years, with Friday showcasing a more contemporary lineup of in-demand electronic acts, whilst Saturday pays homage to 30 years of house music with a mix of pioneering veterans and legends of the scene.

“Sunday takes a different turn and becomes ‘Party On The Prom’, Blackpool’s first family festival and comes in association with acclaimed family brand, Gloworm, to offer plenty of exciting entertainment for all the family to enjoy.”

A headline DJ set from Insomnia and God Is A DJ stars Faithless will bring Friday night’s main stage to a close, while Erick Morillo has the honours for Saturday’s celebration of 30 years of house music, which will also feature Blackpool superclub Syndicate’s DJ and promoter - and Blackpool Festival director Jason Fubar.

The Syndicate vibe will be recreated on Saturday in a special arena, headlined by Paul Oakenfold with a Perfecto Fluro set.

The spokesman added: “As well as a wealth of live PAs, MCs and percussionists, Blackpool-born party-starters Sanctuary, behind raves all over the North West, will host an arena. They bring a classic Bounce ‘Clubland’ Music sound with the likes of Darren Styles, Public Domain, Ultrabeat (Chris Henry) and Andy Whitby.

“While those who like their sounds more glam and funked up will love the Hed Kandi VIP arena with key names like David Dunne, Andy Norman, Chris Frater and John Jones at Blackpool’s own New York loft-style club, HQ.

Tickets on sale now at www.blackpoolfestival.co.uk.