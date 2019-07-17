Summer might be here but Blackpool band the Parka Monkeys will be keeping their big coats on for their return to Preston

Following a sold-out gig back in May, Parka Monkeys are returning to the city on Saturday for a summer gig at The Ancient Oak.

The pub loved it, they loved it, everyone loved it - the Parka Monkeys Preston debut was such a great night they have decided to do it all again.

Blackpool-band Parka Monkeys explore the 90s Brit pop explosion, the 21st century bands it inspired and all the great music before that inspired it. So why not join them on a journey through five decades of the music that makes us who we are.

Expect the best of Oasis, Stone Roses, The Beatles, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Kings Of Leon, The Coral, The Strokes, The Libertines, and many more indie, Brit pop and rock n roll classics.

This event is hosted by 'Live at The Oak' in the function room of the Ancient Oak pub on Merrytrees Lane in Cottam.

Doors open at 8pm and tickets are £8 each, available at the pub or online via www.skiddle.com