Spymonkey bring 'Cooped' back to Blackpool Grand Theatre

‘Pure idiocy - we’re idiots,” so says internationally acclaimed clown Petra Massey, one part of quartet Spymonkey who have travelled the world with their farcical and virtuoso physical comedy.

Idiots they might be but 20 years on from their seminal production Cooped - the Brighton-based performers are taking the comedy sensation back on the road for an anniversary tour.

Spymonkey return to Blackpool Grand Theatre with Cooped

From June 11, Petra, Aitor Basauri, Toby Park, Stephan Kreiss will appearing at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Artistic director Petra adds: “I don’t think any of us imagined the success of it never mind 20 years on - we were lucky to put together the show first off, we had nothing to compare it to, we had no expectations we just knew we had the ability to make each other laugh and that is still the case today.

“And the audiences love it - it’s ridiculous but a lot of fun.”

Directed by comedy genius and British theatre director Cal McCrystal, Cooped is billed as an “unmissable opportunity” and “a demented take on the pulp gothic romance” – think Hitchcock’s Rebecca meets The Pink Panther.

Petra says it’s wrapped up in a whole load of farce. “We’ve added a few new bits, obviously now we have some older bits.”

There is the nudity too after all.

Set in an spooky mansion the beautiful Laura du Lay arrives in darkest Northumberlandshirehampton for a job as a secretary but things aren’t all as they seem - add a heroine, English aristocrat, German butler and a Spanish soap star and story line aside there are a whole load of hilarious antics in between.

It was whilst training and performing with the Swiss site-specific theatre company Karl’s Kühne Gassenschau, Toby, Petra, Aitor and KKG founder Paul Weilenmann decided in 1997 to embark on small side-project, inviting clown director Cal McCrystal to work with them for a week at Central School of Drama.

Petra adds:“We’ve learnt over the years how to keep things fresh - it’s as chaotic as ever but we still thrive off new skills we’ve learned working with the likes of Cirque Du Soleil, theatre takes so many different forms and it’s good to keep it interesting and we’re currently living in interesting times.

"The characters of Cooped are as relevant today as ever.”

Spymonkey at the Grand Theatre from June 11-14

For tickets www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk