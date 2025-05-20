Southport Flower Show returns to Victoria Park this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s largest independent flower show returns to Southport this August for a celebration of floral beauty and family fun.

Attracting more than 50,000 visitors across four brilliant days, the show features magnificent gardens, stunning floral displays and many famous faces, including the legendary Justin Fletcher aka Mr Tumble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is everything you need to know about the fabulous event.

What is Southport Flower Show?

The Southport Flower Show was first held in Victoria Park in 1924 and was organised and funded by the local council. The future of the show in 1986 was in doubt when Sefton Council announced they would be withdrawing funding from the event, but a committee of horticulturists and business leaders stepped in to ensure the show continued.

It took a single orchid placed on a table during a tense meeting between Sefton Council and the committee that led to the council to back down and support the event one final time. The prerequisite of the council was that they would not underwrite any financial loss made by the flower show, yet the event has continued to blossom without the council’s financial assistance.

Now in its 101st year, the Flower Show is one of the highlights on the Merseyside social calendar and is a treasure trove of quality plants and flowers, providing a weekend of fun and all things horticulture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surveying the beauty.

Southport Flower Show 2025 theme

This year’s show will focus on health and wellbeing. The benefits of flowers and gardening and the positive impact they make on daily life.

When is Southport Flower Show 2025?

The 2025 staging of Southport Flower Show will take place from Thursday, August 14 to Sunday, August 17.

Dominic Raynor

Southport Flower Show 2025 opening times

The event will run from 10am to 6pm (5pm on Sunday).

Special guests at Southport Flower Show 2025

Guests confirmed so far are:

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher

David Domoney

Rosemary Shrager

Christian Lewis

Carole Baxter

George Anderson

Phil Vickery

Zack George

Nick Bailey

Cherish Finden

Justin Fletcher

Martin and Jill Fish

Tickets are available to purchase here. Children under 16 go free when attending with a paying adult. The event will take place at Victoria Park, Southport PR8 1RX.