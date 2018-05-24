She's back home - Blackpool's Jodie heads cast of Fat Friends musical

Have your say

Blackpool’s very own stage favourite Jodie Prenger will be among friends next week as she heads to the Opera House in her latest musical role.

The theatre star heads the cast of new musical Fat Friends, based on Kay Mellor’s popular TV series, alongside former St Annes cricketer Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, plus ex-Emmerdale actress Natalie Anderson, ex-Coronation Street star Kevin Kennedy, X Factor winner Sam Bailey and Atomic Kitten Natasha Hamilton.

Jodie and ex-England and Lancashire all-rounder-turned-broadcaster Freddie play engaged couple Kelly and Kevin.

Eyebrows were raised at Freddie’s casting in the show, but he’s won over audiences with his warm charm - and can’t wait to be back on home turf for the final week of the tour, as he told Gazette entertainment writer Anna Cryer.

The musical is a stage adaptation of Kay Mellor’s written the script, with music from Nicholas Lloyd Webber.

This year is the tenth anniversary of Jodie winning TV show I’d Do Anything.

Jodie said: “I am over the moon to be starring in Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends - The Musical.

“I have been a huge fan of Kay’s for so long - she is the most brilliant writer, director and just one hell of a lovely lady that you could ever wish to work with.”

* Read Anna Cryer's full interview with Andrew Flintoff in Monday's Gazette and Lancashire Post.

* Fat Friends, Opera House, Blackpool, Tuesday to Saturday, June 2.