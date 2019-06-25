Rock of Ages: One-time Corrie star Kevin now loves bringing joy of musicals to theatre audiences

Seeing your name in lights is a defining moment for any actor but the chance to be immortalised among the neon lights of Blackpool’s Golden Mile is an honour reserved for only a very special few.

North West actor Kevin Kennedy, currently starring as Dennis in hit Broadway musical Rock of Ages, says his face, in fact that of his much-loved character Curly Watts in Coronation Street, enshrined as part of the Illuminations remains one of the most treasured moments of his acting career.

The cast of Rock of Ages which is on its way to Blackpool Opera House

After 20 years in the Cobbles, which also saw him enjoy a short spell recording music, Kevin returned to his theatrical roots.

He first trained with Manchester Polytechnic of Theatre and in recent years has toured extensively playing parts in shows from Chicago, Chitty, Chitty Bang Bang to We Will Rock You and Fat Friends.

He joined the cast of the smash hit Rock of Ages last year alongside former Pop Idol singer Zoe Birkett, Jodie Steele and Luke Walsh.

When the production comes to Blackpool’s Opera House next week, Strictly Come Dancing champion and professional Kevin Clifton will return in the role of the legendary Stacee Jaxx.

Kevin says: “I just keep saying I love being part of this show, I’m so lucky in my career to do something every day that doesn’t feel like work and just bringing the joy of this musical to the audiences.

“It’s a lot of fun.

“Blackpool is very close to my heart, coming from the North West, it’s the entertainment hub.

"And deadly serious .... my head on those illuminations has been one of the biggest highlights for me!

"Not many people can say they have been honoured with that.”

Rock of Ages features more than 25 classic rock anthems of the 1980s.

It plays from Tuesday July 2 to Saturday July 6 at the Blackpool Opera House, one of the largest theatres in Europe.

