Richard’s lured back to magic for the love of a great big illusion

From a stall in Blackpool, to eternal children’s favourite, Sooty will be back home this weekend as part of the Blackpool Magicians Convention.

But he’ll be ducking out of the limelight as his companion Richard Cadell takes centre stage to headline Saturday night’s galas - which this year is open to the public for the first time in the convention’s history.

Richard initially found fame as an illusionist and enjoyed regular Blackpool summer season appearances, but found new employment when these faded from popularity.

“I sold my illusions and became the presenter of the Sooty Show,” Richard explains.

“About 18 months ago, I thought ‘I miss the big illusions’, and like other people might buy a fast car, I went to Las Vegas and bought all the big illusions I could find purely for my own amusement and because I love it.”

On Saturday, Richard will make his return to the magic stage - in front of what’s expected to be sell-out crowds in the Opera House - in Sooty’s 70th anniversary year.

Of course, Sooty will be making the trip north for the performance, and making a brief cameo appearance in the show.

The Magicians Convention at the Winter Gardens attracts magicians from around the world to the resort, for a weekend of shows, masterclasses, workshops and sales.

Never before has the general public been able to buy tickets for the showcase performances each night.

Headlining on Friday night will be young magician and Britain’s Got Talent 2017 runner-up, resort schoolgirl Issy Simpson.

Tickets cost from £20 to £30, with performances at 6.15pm and 8.45pm. Call 0333 321 9990 to book.

