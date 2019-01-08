Ribble Bus marks 100th anniversary in Preston exhibition

Have your say

Visitors are invited to a free display to mark the 100th year anniversary of Ribble Motor Services Limited.

Ribble Enthusiasts’ Club and the Ribble Vehicle Preservation Trust will have vintage Ribble buses on display on Preston's Flag Market and in the Harris Museum’s Discover Preston gallery.

The afternoon will also see the debut of Crankshaft Brewery’s commemorative Ribble 100 beer.

From its founding in June 1919, Ribble grew at a rapid rate, and in just 20 years became one of the major transport operators in Britain.

The Ribble 100,1919 - 2019 exhibition runs from Saturday, January 19 to Sunday, July 7, 2019 and will use artefacts, photographs and voice recordings to tell Ribble’s story.