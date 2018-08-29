Prom festival will be ‘bigger and better’

Dance music and family-friendly weekend Blackpool Festival has announced its return for 2019.

The three-day event will be back on the Tower Festival Headland from July 5 to 7, to follow on from this year’s scorching weekend last month.

There were headline performances from international DJs such as Erick Morillo and Roger Sanchez, as well as Blackpool’s own Radio 1 star Danny Howard and UK talents including Example, Faithless and Judge Jules, across Friday and Saturday.

And Sunday’s Party On The Prom catered for younger audiences with appearences from Peter Rabbit and Peppa Pig, and performances from CBeebies’ Andy Day and A Taste Of Little Mix.

Organisers say there will be a new-look programme for Friday night, while Back To The Old Pool and Party On The Prom will return for Saturday and Sunday.

Festival co-founder Jason Fubar said: “We are delighted at the response to the festival.

“The atmosphere across all three days was pretty special and the weather certainly played a big part.

“We know we have a core crowd of ravers who return each year for the Back To The Old Pool dance element, but the feedback from families who attended Party On The Prom on Sunday told us there’s a demand for this type of event in Blackpool.

“There is always room for improvement, especially for a first-year festival, and we’ve listened to everything our customers have said.

“We’re looking to tweak a few things next year and will be returning bigger and better and with a new Friday programme.”