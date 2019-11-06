Prodigy star Keith Flint's belongings set to be sold at auction - in pictures

He rose to fame in the 1990s in the Brit Award-winning electronic band, who were known for hits including Firestarter and Breathe. Many of his possessions, divided into more than 170 lots, will be offered for sale in Cambridge to help settle the liabilities of his estate. A series of viewings have been held ahead of the auction, which is due to take place from 6pm on Thursday. Among the items are MTV music awards and presentation discs from around the world, Flint's motorcycle leathers, other clothing, and furniture including his specially-commissioned bed which he had a hand in designing.

Keith Flint's furniture and items of clothing on display at Cheffins auctioneers in Cambridge

Keith Flint's clothing on display at Cheffins auctioneers in Cambridge

Keith Flint's mixing decks and items of clothing on display at Cheffins auctioneers in Cambridge

Keith Flint's gold and platinum selling albums on display at Cheffins auctioneers in Cambridge

