Preston to go potty for new arts studio in city centre

A new pottery centre will be opening in Preston this summer.

Make North is the brainchild of Louise Smith, a Preston girl who moved to Edinburgh in 2012 to establish a community workshop and artist studio used by over 3,000 people.

Now she’s returned to her roots and is putting the finishing touches to a new creative venue at the former Saul Street Clinic, which opens on July 15.

She said: “UCLan run a ceramics masters course, it’s one of only seven in the country, and there’s 10 or 12 graduates each year. Unfortunately there’s been nowhere in Preston for these people to go, so they’re having to move.”

Louise has agreed a three-year lease on the building, which she says is “perfect for pottery”.

She said: “The city centre was really important, to be involved in the local arts scene. It’s a great location for public transport too, and because it was a clinic, the building has car parking, vinyl flooring and there’s sinks everywhere.”

Louise said the success of BBC 2’s The Great Pottery Throw Down has helped with people’s understanding of what’s possible with ceramics.

She said: “The programme has sparked an interest and when you’ve had a go, you find it’s quite addictive.”

The studio will be open to everyone, with everything from introductory courses to a membership model at £85 a month that allows drop-ins with the flexibility to work on your own project, with support from tutors. There will also be studio space for professionals of any discipline, such as woodwork.

For more information, visit: http://www.makenorth.org