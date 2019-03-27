Preston's Popworld gets a fresh coat of purple paint

A late-night bar in Preston will be getting a fresh lick of purple paint.

Town planners have granted owners of Popworld in Church Street permission to give the front of the building a new coat.

Documents from agent Bidwells sent to Preston City Council to Stonegate Pub Company, the applicant, state: “The proposal is to repaint the front elevation in order to refresh and refurbish the paintwork on this commercial leisure premises.

“It is considered that the special architectural and historic interest of this listed building would be respected and enhanced by the proposed repainting of the front elevation.

Furthermore, it is also considered that the proposed repainting of the front elevation would enhance the character and appearance of the Market Square Conservation Area and the settings of the neighbouring listed buildings.

“This repainting would refresh and refurbish the existing paintwork, which is now over five years old.”