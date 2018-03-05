Preston's egg-rolling events return with special guest 'Plucky'

Preston’s popular and long-running egg-rolling event returns to Avenham and Miller Parks this Easter as part of the city’s festive celebrations.

And organisers are teasing a special appearance that could ruffle a few feathers!

A tradition dating back hundreds of years, youngsters and their families flock to the annual event with street theatre and live music adding to the fun of flinging your egg downhill in competition style.

Also scheduled to make an appearance is Plucky, described as “a very big, very friendly and possibly over curious chicken”, and her hen-pecked sidekick.

Handled by the Thingumajig Theatre group, she is “guaranteed to bring fun, farmyard frolics, music and songs - egg-xactly what your event needs.”

However, council cultural bosses have either not been able to get Plucky to sign on the dotted line yet or are trying to add an air of intrigue to her appearance.

A spokesman said: “We can neither confirm nor deny that a giant chicken will be present in Preston over the Easter period.

“Advice must be given to young Prestonians to be on the lookout for such a creature, and to keep guard of their chocolate eggs.”

And they have said “more giant chickens” may follow before now and then, a teaser that will have avian fans on the edge of their seats between now and then.

If all goes well, Plucky will appear between 11.30am and 12.10pm, 1pm to 1.40pm and then 2.30pm and 3.10pm on Easter Monday, April 2. Official egg rolls take place every hour.

For more information visit www.prestonguildcity.co.uk/visit/events/annual-events/egg-rolling/