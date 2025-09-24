Preston Pride festival is back - here's everything you need to know

Preston Pride the city’s much-loved celebration of LGBTQ+ life is back again this year. On Saturday, September, 27 from 10am to 4pm, The Flag Market will be transformed into a hub of colour and music for a free to attend festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its launch in 2012 Preston Pride has grown into one of the city’s most important cultural events.

What began modestly has blossomed into a major celebration drawing over 3,000 attendees last year and continuing to grow stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Pride will feature a vibrant programme of live music, drag performances, community drumming, tribute acts and local artists - all bringing visibility, joy, and creativity to the city centre.

Adding to the excitement the extended parade route will now wind from Fishergate Centre, through Preston’s high streets, past the iconic Bus Station and culminate in a grand finale at The Flag Market.

Preston Pride festival returns. | Preston Council

What’s on?

This year’s event also offers:

Community stalls from charities, organisations and businesses supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

Inclusive, family-friendly activities such as arts and crafts, bunting and flag-making.

Accessibility and support services, including BSL interpreters, sexual health resources and hate-crime awareness initiatives.

Councillor Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: “Preston Pride has become one of the most important and uplifting events in our city’s calendar.

“It’s a day where people of all backgrounds come together to celebrate diversity, visibility and inclusion while sending a clear message that Preston is a welcoming and supportive city for everyone.”