Preston Guild Hall tickets: How to get your money back

Ticket holders who paid in cash for some shows at Preston Guild Hall have hit out after it emerged they may not get their money back.

Preston Guild Hall

The venue was put into administration on June 5 and the hall remains closed, with a string of shows for June cancelled.

Administrators have now issued a statement to customers who had purchased tickets for the affected shows (listed below), warning that people who did not use credit cards will not be covered under a ‘chargeback scheme’ - and may not receive refunds.

There are certain schemes in place that may be able to help you:

Chargeback for credit and debit card purchases

According to The UK Cards Association there is a mechanism for your card issuer to reclaim money from the retailer’s bank called chargeback.

This can allow your issuer to provide you with a refund in a number of circumstances, including:

l if you do not get the goods or services you paid for, including if the company has gone out of business

How chargeback works

Address a chargeback claim to your debit or credit card issuer, which in turn will put in a request to the retailer’s bank.

Claims should be made as soon as a problem is identified as card issuers need to start the chargeback process within 120 days from when you made the transaction or when you were due to receive the goods or services.

Your card issuer is required to provide evidence to the retailer’s bank to make a chargeback claim. The evidence can be in the form of a written letter or email from you, or a written form which the issuer completes following a discussion with you.

When you first contact your card issuer, you should provide the following information:

* the name of the company you paid money to

* the date you paid the money and how you paid it

* a detailed description of what you paid for

* what has gone wrong

* if you know that the retailer has gone out of business, you should direct your card issuer to their website where there is a message from its insolvency practitioner.

Alongside the form the issuer may need to provide other evidence, and they may contact you after your first discussion with them to obtain this.

This can include invoices, receipts and correspondence you have had with the retailer when trying to fix the problem.

For more search ‘The UK Cards Association - Credit and debit cards: A consumer guide’ online.

How to try to claim money back for cash payments

The administrators say you can make a claim for what is owed to you by registering as a creditor.

You can do this by downloading and completing a proof of debt form and returning it to The Business Debt Advisor, by email to prestonguildhall@thedebtadvisor.co.uk , or by post to:

The Business Debt Advisor, Trafford House, Chester Road, Old Trafford, Manchester, M32 0RS.

You can download the proof of debt form by searching: www.thebusinessdebtadvisor.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Proof-of-Debt-Form.pdf