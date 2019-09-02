Preston Comic Con 2019: From Captain America to Penny Wise the Clown - here are 12 photos of this year's stunning costumes and stars

Preston’s seventh Comic Con was a rip-roaring success - even though organisers had to find a new venue after the Guild Hall closed.

“There’s always a nervousness using a new venue but the staff at Preston North End were just amazing,” said one of the organisers, Neil Livesey. “It went really, really well. We got in some amazing actors from the movies who went down very well with the fans. People were saying how lovely the actors were, taking their time, talking to fans and posing for photographs.

Preston Comic Con 2019 Torchwood star Gareth David Lloyd with fan Danielle Craig.

Preston Comic Con 2019 A family of Whos! Matthew and Luke Garrett and Clare Gornall.

Preston Comic Con 2019 Jordan Egan as Xion and Amy Muncaster as Alice Angel.

Preston Comic Con 2019 Colin Wilby of Stars and Cars Events as Captain America.

