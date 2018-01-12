Preston City Trampoline Club to host 24-hour bounce event

A city trampoline club is holding a 24-hour bounce, and is inviting anyone interested in taking up the sport to come along and have a go.

The Preston City Trampoline Club is holding the event from 9am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday at its home on the Lane Ends Trading Estate, Blackpool Road, Preston.

The bounce-a-thon is the idea of 22-year- old club member Adele Brindle, of Ashton, who is in training to return to competitive trampolining, an Olympic sport governed by the International Federation of Gymnastics.

She said: “Trampolining is great fun for all ages. Anyone interested in trampolining can come along to the 24-hour bounce and enjoy a free taster session.”

The event will raise money for Rosemere Cancer Care, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a major fundraising appeal.

As well as the bounce, the centre will also be hosting a cake sale and raffle to raise extra funds.