Preston Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019: date, times and what to expect

The festive season is now upon as, and Preston is about to get into the spirit with the switch-on of the Christmas Lights for 2019.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this year's event in Preston's Flag Market for the city's countdown to Christmas.

Jack P Shepherd turns on the Christmas Lights last year

Here’s everything you need to know about the Preston Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019:

What are the timings on the night?

This year's switch-on is set to take place on November 23, 2019 from 5.30pm, with the switch-on happening at around 7.45pm.

What’s the ticket situation?

Preston's annual Christmas Lights Switch-On is a free event which regularly attracts thousands to Preston's Flag Market.

Which roads are closed?

Due to the switch-on being held in the Flag Market there is generally never any need to close surrounding roads.

What entertainment is on offer?

Confirmed for this year's event are; Soul sensation Alexander O’Neal, boy band super-group Boyz On Block, ‘Tik Tok’ star and influencer Chloe Rose, local singer songwriter Harvey Brittain and his band as well as an upbeat set from Lancashire ten-piece ska and two-tone band 'Ska Face'.

For youngsters there will be family entertainment from superheroes Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, stars of the hit PJ Masks series.

What’s the parking situation?

As in previous years there will be free parking available at Penny Street Car Park in the city on the following dates:

Saturday 23rd November for the Christmas Lights Switch On free after 3pm

Sunday 1st December free after 1pm Late night shopping day(s)

w/c 2nd December free after 3pm Saturday

7th December free after 1pm

Sunday 8th December free after 1pm Late night shopping day(s)

w/c 9th December free after 3pm

Saturday 14th December free after 1pm

Sunday 15th December free after 1pm Late night shopping day(s)

w/c 16th December free after 3pm

Saturday 21st December free after 1pm

Sunday 22nd December free after 1pm

Monday 23rd December free after 3pm

Tuesday 24th December free after 1pm

There is also free parking at UCLan's Leighton and Roeburn car parks

W/C 9th December, free each Thursday evening until 9.00pm

Saturdays and Sundays from 7th – 22nd December, free until 6.00pm

