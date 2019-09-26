Preston cage-fighting teenager on Stacey Dooley documentary

A Preston teenager who has been cage-fighting since the age of four has featured in a new TV series.

Investigative journalist Stacey Dooley spent time with a Preston family, the Sumners, who have encouraged their14-year-old son, Kyle, in his amateur career as an MMA cage fighter since the age of four.

Kyle is now 14 and home schooled, so he can concentrate on his fighting.

The show on the W channel sees Stacey going to watch Kyle in a cage fighting competition - and questioning whether it is right to put your child in the cage at a young age.

The programme is repeated on W tonight (Thursday) from 9pm. It is the fourth programme in the series, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.