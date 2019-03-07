Preston bowling alley to host live band nights after surprise reopening just days after sudden closure

Have your say

A Preston bowling alley has reopened under new ownership just days after its sudden closure.



Formerly MFA Bowl, the attraction in Greenbank Street, Plungington has resumed business as Preston Rock 'N' Bowl.

The bowling alley closed without warning on Sunday, February 24 after struggling parent company MFA Bowl entered into administration overnight.

But just days later, on Saturday, March 2, the bowling centre opened its doors under new ownership and a new name.

New owner, Brian Grisafi, confirmed that all staff have been retained and money will be invested in the centre.

He also revealed "big plans" for the future of the attraction, including live bands at weekends.

"After a torrid week for everyone involved with our bowling centre, especially our fantastic staff, we are delighted to announce that we are now under new ownership", said Mr Grisafi.

"We are very excited to leave the 'MFA' name behind and we look forward to our loyal and new customers coming to see us again."

Speaking to the Post, new manager Mark Berry said he was confident of a "bright future" for the bowling alley.

“All the jobs have been saved and it’s under new ownership and has a new name. But that's just the start", said Mr Berry.

"We are also bringing in new pool tables, games machines for younger children, fruit machines and sweet machines.

“There will also be live rock bands playing every Saturday night, which will offer something different than other bowling venues around Preston.

"We're also committed to being the cheapest bowling place around and we have a number of special offers running this week.

"So we are looking forward to a bright future for Preston Rock 'N' Bowl'."

For bookings and enquiries, contact Preston Rock 'N' Bowl on 07561 563498.