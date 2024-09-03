Popular Liverpool band, The Kairos added to roster for Accrington's iMEP music festival
Liverpool-based band The Kairos have been announced as the latest addition for the eagerly anticipated iMEP Music Festival, which takes place in Accrington this September.
The Kairos, who have shot to fame since their debut single in 2019 and their EP in 2023, will join a stellar line-up including global superstar Jess Glynne and Irish singer-songwriter, Cian Ducrot.
Made up of Tom, Sam, Owen and Lewis, The Kairos grew up on Liverpool's fantastic music scene, with their regular live performances leading to the development of an atomic sound, generating reviews such as - "Scuzzed up, fuzzed up, Scouse Rock ‘N' Roll."
Their debut single, Money Mind, set a blistering benchmark for the tracks that followed, quickly establishing themselves and their influence in rock music.
A first EP, ‘Better Late Than Never', was released in 2023, with lead singles ‘Thick Of It' and ‘Trip Through The Night' receiving airtime on national radio including BBC Radio 1 and Radio X.
A sold out, hometown headline show followed their new EP, with rave reviews leading to historic slots at the Isle of Wight Festival, a football stadium tour with James, arena tour with Red Rum Club and their very own, UK headline tour, including the iMEP Music Festival.
The festival, organised by iMEP International Music Event Production, will take place on Saturday September 21 at the home of Accrington Cricket Club.
Excitement has been building across Lancashire and beyond following the announcement of the festival back in May, with Jess Glynne, the voice behind Clean Bandit's "Rather Be", Route 94's "My Love", and the extremely popular "Hold My Hand" as featured on the Jet2 advert, headlining the event.
Eddy O'Brien, CEO of iMEP, said: "We are delighted to announce that The Kairos will be performing at the iMEP Music Festival, these guys are fantastic.
"Their live performances really are incredible, and to anyone who hasn't been to see The Kairos yet, this is an opportunity not to be missed."
Phase 1 tickets have already sold out, with Phase 2 recently going on sale.
General admission tickets (£50), priority entry tickets (£65) and VIP front of stage tickets (£100) are selling fast.
Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/imep-music-festival-tickets/artist/5473970
