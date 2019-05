Attendees from Lancashire, Manchester, Doncaster and the South East paraded from the Sikh Gurdwara at Tunbridge Street, Preston to the Flag Market for a service and food.

Preston's Nagar Kirtan festival jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Preston's Nagar Kirtan festival jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Preston's Nagar Kirtan festival jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Preston's Nagar Kirtan festival jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more