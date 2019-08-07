Phoebe Waller-Bridge to release Fleabag - the book

Have your say

Fleabag is returning - this time in the form of a book.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's creation went from a play to a hit BBC TV series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Now Fleabag: Scriptures - the book of the comedy - will hit the shelves.

It will "feature new writing by Waller-Bridge alongside the complete filming scripts of seasons one and two, including the never-before-seen stage directions", publishers said.

Fleabag made its debut as a one-woman show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013.

A second, final instalment of the TV series aired earlier this year.

Waller-Bridge, who has been working on the script for the next Bond film and enjoyed success with Killing Eve, will reprise her role with a run of the comedic play at Wyndham's Theatre in London this autumn.

Editorial director Emma Herdman said: "Fleabag: Scriptures showcases all we've loved about Fleabag, but also proves that what we've seen on our screens is only the tip of the iceberg.

"The reading experience, with the stage directions and Phoebe's original work, is just as rich as you'd imagine."

Fleabag: Scriptures will be published by Sceptre on November 5 in hardback and eBook.