Pet Shop Boys are coming to the north west, here's how to get tickets

Pet Shop Boys will embark on a UK tour after the release of their new single.

Chart toppers Years & Years have collaborated with the electro-pop duo for their latest track, Dreamland.

Pet Shop Boys

As well as the new release the pair also announced a seven-date UK tour of their greatest hits, starting next May.

This is where you can see them:



Thu 28 May – The O2, London

Fri 29 May – Manchester Arena

Sat 30 May – Resorts World, Birmingham

Tue 2 Jun – BIC, Bournemouth

Wed 3 Jun – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Fri 5 Jun – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Sat 6 Jun – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Pet Shop Boys praised the work of Years & Years following singer Olly Alexander's work on their latest release.

They said: "We have had a busy year finishing our new album with Stuart Price and writing songs for Musik and My Beautiful Laundrette.

"We've also toured the Far East and are looking forward to bringing our biggest hits together in a new tour next year.

"It's so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and we really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander."

Tickets for the tour are available at 10am on Fri 13 September.

The tour runs from May 28 to June 6.