Outdoor theatre fun for all the family at Worden Park

Families are in for an outdoors theatrical fun time at Worden Park this summer.

Pendle Productions The Storytellers Theatre Company are returning to Worden Park in Leyland each Monday with shows at noon and 2.30pm.

(C)2010 Mike Johnson Mikeseye Photographic

“The idea is to bring the family and a picnic and enjoy the beautiful parkland whilst watching a family show that is sure to enthrall and entertain” said Tim Lince Company director.

“This summer we have excelled with using some ancient technology that was used in Greek theatre to actually fly the mermaids above the park without wires.

“It is all part of an exciting season that there is on offer this summer with something for everyone and at a price that really can be afforded.”

The season started this year on July 22 with the madcap adventures of Alice Through the Looking Glass where Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee burst out onto the stage in glorious technicolour.

This is followed by the summer pantomime Cinderella with a real carriage and spectacular transformation.

Then it is grab the edge of your blankets as we float up through the water to visit the mermaids in the classic tale of The Little Mermaid with real life mermaids floating up into the air.

Then with climate change all in the press sit back and be entertained by two of the most loveable dragons you have ever seen in the heartwarming musical of The Dragon who lost his Home.

Eric the Dragon goes out in search of a new home with the little orphan Mandy and have more than a few adventures as they both try to find a new place to live.

So as August hots up we have two tales rolled into one where we will be encouraging members of the audience to help out by playing the parts of the three bears in Goldilocks and the three pigs in the musical adaptation of the same name. The season comes to a conclusion with the classic of The Wizard of Oz.

Season tickets - www.wordentickets.co.uk - with great savings are available for those who wish to follow all productions in this years summer season.