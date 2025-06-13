Not Going Out is back with a new series - but there will be a few

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not Going Out is back with a new series on the BBC.

The long-running show will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year.

But who is in the cast after a major change?

Lucy and Lee are back for another season of hijinks as Not Going Out prepares to return. The show marked its 100th episode back in 2023 and is now gearing up for a new series.

The brainchild of stand-up comedian Lee Mack, it has featured many familiar faces from the comedy world over the years. However there is set to be a big shake-up to the cast for the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Mack told British Comedy Guide : “Once again I'm very grateful that the BBC have trusted in us to keep alive the studio sitcom. I grew up watching this genre of sitcom on the BBC, and to be part of it myself is still a dream come true.”

Who is in the cast of Not Going Out series 14?

Lee Mack and Sally Bretton | BBC

The show will be undergoing a few big changes for the new season. According to British Comedy Guide just two of the cast have been confirmed for the latest episodes.

Not Going Out’s latest season will also see Lee and Lucy swapping their ‘empty nest’ in the suburbs for the countryside. What could possibly go wrong?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Mack - Lee

Sally Bretton - Lucy

In recent seasons, Not Going Out has also included actors such as Hugh Dennis and Abigail Cruttenden. The early years of the show also featured the likes of Miranda Hart and Tim Vine.

Away from Not Going Out, Lee Mack is the host of quiz show The 1% Club on ITV - which he also created. Sally Bretton has recently reprised her role as Martha Lloyd from Death in Paradise in its spin-off Beyond Paradise.

What time is Not Going Out on TV?

The first episode of series 14 of the long-running BBC show is set to debut tonight (June 13). It is due to begin at 9pm and will last for 30 minutes.

Not Going Out will be broadcast on BBC One and also iPlayer. It will be followed by the latest episode of The Power of Parker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Lee and Lucy make plans to vacate their suburban 'empty nest' property. The pair view a property that Lucy loves when, embarrassingly, Lee needs the toilet.

“Before he can use it however, a second buyer turns up to take a look at the property. To dissuade him from putting in an offer, Lee pretends to be the vendor.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.