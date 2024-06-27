Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weekend has a jam-packed schedule filled with live-performances, war-time attractions and a number of food stalls!

A popular 1940’s themed weekend is returning to a Lancashire town this weekend.

Padiham on Parade's 1940s themed weekend brings a nostalgic charm to Padiham this Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June 2024.

With live retro performers live from the marquee and DJ Dapper Dan on the Town Hall Plaza, vintage attire, and classic cars, attendees can immerse themselves in the spirit of the era.

People at last year's event dancing to some 1940s music. | Andy Ford

The event offers a unique opportunity to step back in time and celebrate the culture and style of the 1940s.

The weekend's lineup also features lots of exciting activities to enjoy including Punch and Judy, Wartime crafts in the Library, Vintage Bus rides to Gawthorpe Hall, Padiham Archives Museum, dance performances and funfair rides.

Attendees can enjoy a selection of food and drinks while browsing through stalls selling retro memorabilia and handmade crafts.

Padiham on Parade is always a well attended event with locals as well as visitors. | Â©Andy Ford

The weekend promises to have something to enjoy for all ages including attractions such as an Anderson Shelter, Silcock Fairground and the Merlin engine will once again be making an appearance.

The event continues Sunday, with a spectacular display of military personnel, local school children, cadets and organisations partaking in a Remembrance Parade from Memorial Park to the Town Hall.

No event is complete without military vehicles and Padiham on Parade will be no exception.

As Padiham Town Hall is now fully operational, the events team have taken advantage of this and booked the ballroom, piano bar and kitchen for the whole weekend, offering small snacks.

The Padiham on Parade event is organised by the Padiham on Parade Committee and supported by Padiham Town Council, Burnley Council and sponsorship from local businesses.