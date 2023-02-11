If you’re looking for something a little different this year to spice up your valentines day, we have the perfect selection of ideas on your door step.
Valentine’s Day is coming up and Prestonians will be looking for romantic plans with their nearest and dearest for the weekend.
Struggling to find somewhere to take your loved one? We’ve collected eight different, fresh ideas for couples in Preston.
1. Riva Preston Valentines Koncert
Riva Showbar presents a Valentine's day special featuring Hungarian/Romani superstars on Saturday the 11 February 2023. The 'Koncert' runs from 8pm until 4pm at the showbar on 53 Tithebarn Street, where tickets are availiable on entry and cost £30.
2. Bowling at Level
Prestonians looking to score a strike on Valentine's Day can visit Level in Preston city centre. Where they are offering bowling for couples at £20 for a game and a glass of prosecco or beer. For booking requests, visit: https://levelpreston.co.uk/valentines-day-offer-level
3. Valentines Quiz at The Market Tavern
Couples who win together, stay together. The Market Tavern is hosting a quiz for couples to compete to win £45 worth of bar tabs. They say they are offering 'fun, beer and banter.' The Market Tavern is located at 35 Market Street in Preston.
4. Makers Market
Visit Preston's Makers Market with your loved one. 75 traders will have beautiful artisanal goods & produce on offer. The market will be open from 10am-4pm at Preston's Flag Market.
