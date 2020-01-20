Toyko Jo's Easter Reunion 2020: Venue, date and times and how to get tickets - here's everything you need to know

Have your say

Following last year's success, legendary Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo’s is set to return to Preston's Evoque Nightclub for a second time this Easter.

The reunion event is set to bring the sights and sounds of the legendary club back to Preston on Thursday, April 9 2020.

IN PICTURES>>> Look back at last year's event here

The organisers said: "After the raging success of last years 1st Easter Reunion, We are back to do it all over again.

"Get those babysitters booked, Tag ALL your old Tokes crew, set up the WhatsApp/Facebook Messenger groups and tell the Boss you won't be working Good Friday!!....."

Here's everything you need to know:

When do tickets go on sale?

Priority tickets went on sale on Saturday, January 19 2020, with tickets going on general release on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 7pm.

How much are this year's tickets?

There are a range of tickets available for this year's event.

Priority queue-jump family ticket (£11,25), and priority general tickets (£6) are on sale until 7pm on Monday, January 2020.

From 7pm on on Monday, January 2020 the following tickets will become available:

• Priority Que-Jump Tokyo Jo's Family Ticket £11.25

• Early Bird Tickets - £9.05

• General Sale Ticket - £11.25

• Special Que-Jump Tickets - £14.00

More details can be found on the Skiddle ticket website

What time will the event take place?

This year's reunion will kick off at 9:00pm, and will host revellers until the early hours, with last entry at 1:00am and doors closing at 4am.