One of the performers at Chorley Live in 2019

Chorley’s The Big Weekend will replace the Chorley Live event for this year only.

The Big Weekend, on the opening weekend of October, will be developed with the impact of Covid-19 in mind, with any restrictions which may need to be considered.

The event will be seen as a much-needed boost to local businesses as step by step, the town is emerging from 18 months of uncertainty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performers at Chorley Live in 2019

The announcement comes as another live event - the Chorley 10k - is set to take place this weekend. It was cancelled in 2020.

Now excitement is building for The Big Weekend, which takes place on Friday October 1 and Saturday October 2.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, said: “Chorley Live would have been the first major indoor event we would have hosted and so to allow more flexibility we have adapted the event as a one-off to offer something for those who are still cautious about visiting busy indoor venues while still giving that boost to the nighttime economy too.

“We’ve been brilliant at adapting to whatever circumstances we have faced as a community so far during the pandemic and I’m sure the weekend will be just as enjoyable as Chorley Live, albeit a bit different.”

Performers at Chorley Live in 2019

Organisers Chorley Council have been working with venues and the Creative Network to come up with a new format that will help give people a variety of options to enjoy the event while ensuring the nighttime businesses get the boost that Chorley Live has provided in the past.

The main changes to the event will see:

- A mix of indoor and outdoor venues with more outdoor spaces for people to enjoy

- Performances will be timed to suit the venue and not follow the usual timetabled programme

- It will be free entry for all visitors with no wristbands required for entry

Venues taking part will be announced in coming weeks.

Coun Wilson said: “The hospitality sector has struggled more than most and if we want to keep these venues that give us places to go and relax open for the longer term we have all got to go and support them – they are a part of our community and provide jobs for local people.

“One of the benefits of the format change is that we will include any venues putting on entertainment right across the borough, so if you run a pub or restaurant and put something on that weekend we’ll help to promote it with everything else that is taking part that weekend whether you are in the town centre or not.”

Venues or performers interested in taking part are asked to contact Chorley Council on [email protected] as soon as possible.