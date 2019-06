‘Preston Rocks’ with TV personality Mark Wright featured spring’s must have looks from some of the city centre’s best fashion outlets, then the Flag Market became a concert arena as international performers including iconic DJ David Morales, Judge Jules and Felix Da Housecat, took to the stage for a festival-feel show.

Preston Rocks and Presfest 2019 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Preston Rocks and Presfest 2019 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Preston Rocks and Presfest 2019 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Preston Rocks and Presfest 2019 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more