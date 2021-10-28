Preston nightclubs: Police issue safety message to revellers heading out to the city's clubs after 'spiking' incidents - watch the video here
Preston’s licensed premises are committed to ensure people can enjoy a safe night out.
Working together with the BID and the city’s Pubwatch group, we have put together a ‘Top Ten Tips’ video for a safe night out.
The video, produced in partnership with the Lancashire Post and Smooth Radio North West, aims to reassure people that Preston is a safe destination, and if at any time things don’t feel quite right, that help is available from venue staff and the police.
The video will be shared widely in the lead up to Halloween weekend with licensed premises confirming their commitment to people being able to enjoy some safe leisure time in the city centre.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.