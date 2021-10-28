Preston nightclubs: New video shows ten top tips for a safe night out in the city

Working together with the BID and the city’s Pubwatch group, we have put together a ‘Top Ten Tips’ video for a safe night out.

The video, produced in partnership with the Lancashire Post and Smooth Radio North West, aims to reassure people that Preston is a safe destination, and if at any time things don’t feel quite right, that help is available from venue staff and the police.

The video will be shared widely in the lead up to Halloween weekend with licensed premises confirming their commitment to people being able to enjoy some safe leisure time in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston’s licensed premises are committed to ensure people can enjoy a safe night out