Preston residents are being urged to make the most of a new pop-up kitchen promising a festive night out with (jingle) bells on.

Local catering legends Hot Pot Heaven will be hosting Christmas party nights at Preston Golf Club this December for the first time – but places are limited.

The new venture has been such a success, spaces are now only available on two nights: Friday, 20 December, and Saturday, 21, December.

“I’m chuffed to bits to be taking over the kitchen at Preston Golf Club for the party season,” says Hot Pot Heaven owner Sean Chadwick.

“We’re going to be offering very good food for a good price along with a great night out, so get together with your friends and book our last few seats today!”

The full package

The Hot Pot Heaven Christmas party nights will include a three-course dinner, half a bottle of wine per person and some great tunes with a local DJ guaranteed to get the party started.

For starters, choose between roasted plum tomato and vegetable soup with artisan bread roll, or a mouth-watering homemade chicken liver and chilli pâté, served with beetroot and onion chutney, salad and wholemeal toast.

Juicy traditional turkey takes centre stage for the main course, with cranberry sauce, stuffing and sausages wrapped in streaky bacon, or there’s the option of tasty salmon fillets dipped in butter, coated in breadcrumbs and baked with garlic prawns and white wine sauce, while vegetarians can enjoy a wild woodland mushroom and blue cheese tart topped with creamy mashed potatoes: all are served with fresh baby vegetables and potatoes.

Diners can keep things traditional with Christmas pudding and brandy sauce for dessert, or why not try sticky toffee pudding with vanilla bean ice cream and toffee sauce if you’ve still got room?

For a final treat, tea and coffee and mince pies will be served after dinner – then it’s time to party the night away.

“Christmas is all about getting together with family and friends and sharing a great meal, a drink and a good time, so we’ve got everything you could possibly need at Preston Golf Club for the perfect party,” adds Sean.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the bar will be open until late.

The total cost per person is £35 – all food must be pre-ordered by Tuesday, 1 December, and a deposit of £10 per person is needed to secure your place.

To book, contact Sean on 07748 764087 or email samsean@blueyonder.co.uk.

For more information about Hot Pot Heaven, who offer outside catering for all occasions from christenings and birthdays to funerals and corporate events, find them on Facebook.