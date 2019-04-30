Famous faces of Preston's Tokyo Jo's in the 90s and noughties

Organiser and former DJ Brian Hudson shares his memories of the famous faces to grace the Church Street club in its heyday. Were you there?

The Hitman and Her - In 1991 Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan made a trip to Tokes for an edition of their hit television dance music show

George and Zippy from Rainbow.......we're not sure why either but it happened!

English singer and songwriter Gabrielle from Hackney released her debut single "Dreams" in 1993 and appeared at the club for a performance

English radio personality and DJ Steve Wright and his afternoon team also made an appearance

