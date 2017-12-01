New Star Wars film - where can I see the premiere in Preston and when?

December sees the much-anticipated release of the latest Star Wars film The Last Jedi starring Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

The film's official UK release date is Friday, December 15, however, it premieres on the 14th and avid Star Wars fans can catch midnight showings of the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise in Preston.

The Odeon in Preston is showing a special screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at 12.01am on Thursday, December 14.

And the Vue in Preston is also showing the Last Jedi just after midnight on December 14.

All fans are being advised to book early, as tickets are selling fast.