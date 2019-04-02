New Baker Street bar is 'something different for Preston'

Have your say

A new bar with a hint of 1920s vintage is going down a storm in Preston.

Baker Street has opened in what used to be SoBar in Avenham Street.

Inside the bar. Credit: Baker Street

And those looking for a refined night out in the city are already flocking to the venue.

Supervisor Jeff Marsh said: “We opened just weeks ago and it’s just different - nice and refreshing.

“It’s stylish, it’s something we don’t see in Preston a lot. It’s modern and vintage. It’s got a great feel to it.

“The weekends are so so nice to work here, there’s such a great vibe. The DJ is spot on.

“It’s something different for Preston, it’s such a good atmosphere.”

On Tuesdays there are open mic nights, Thursdays are band nights and on Fridays and Saturdays a DJ takes over with a saxophonist playing in between times.

Manager Ben Edwards said: “We are going for a rustic, chic look. We have a massive array of spirits and cocktails.”

This week the bar is hosting Ska Face for a school night on Thursday and it will be showing the Grand National on its big screens on Saturday.